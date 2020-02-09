|
Dombrowski, Eugene J. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane nee Hartung. Loving son of the late Joseph and Josephine Dombrowski. Fond brother of Norbert (Gloria) Dombrowski. Dear uncle of David, Daniel (Valerie), Randy Dombrowski and Debra (Thomas) Klein. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 13, 4-9 p.m. Funeral Friday, Feb. 14, 9:15 a.m. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago to St. Eugene Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. (773)774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020