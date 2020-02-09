Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:15 AM
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Eugene J. Dombrowski Obituary
Dombrowski, Eugene J. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane nee Hartung. Loving son of the late Joseph and Josephine Dombrowski. Fond brother of Norbert (Gloria) Dombrowski. Dear uncle of David, Daniel (Valerie), Randy Dombrowski and Debra (Thomas) Klein. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 13, 4-9 p.m. Funeral Friday, Feb. 14, 9:15 a.m. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago to St. Eugene Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. (773)774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
