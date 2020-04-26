|
|
Eugene J. Fahey, age 93; beloved husband of 61 years to the late Rose Mary Fahey, nee Sullivan; loving father of Eugene A., Cecelia (the late James) Osborn, Brendan (Carolyn), Mary (Jerry) Hughes, Paul (Stephanie), Eileen (Steve) Boffa, Peggy (Bob) Larson and Christine (Dr. Tom) Rudek; cherished grandfather of James and Elizabeth Osborn, Kayleen (Chayanne) Martinez, Joseph, Bridget, Annie, Caroline, Jillian and Brendan Fahey, Aidan, Kateri, Declan and Timmy Hughes, Emily (Jamie) Kujawa, Erin, Mary and Tessa Fahey, Rita, Tina, Julia and Genna Boffa, Madi and Ben Larson, Olivia, Grace, Lily and Joe Rudek; great-grandfather of Ariella and Amaya Martinez; fond brother of the late Dr. Richard (the late Emmeline), the late Dr. John (Livia) and the late Eileen (the late Paul) Pare; dear uncle to many. Eugene was a proud U.S. Army WWII veteran, lifelong educator, devoted catholic, husband and father. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to The Elms Funeral Home, Elmwood Park, IL. Funeral Service and Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery are being held private due to current mandates. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020