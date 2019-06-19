Home

West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Ladys Chapel at Mayslake Village
1801 35th St.
Oak Brook, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Ladys Chapel at Mayslake Village
1801 35th St.
Oak Brook, IL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Skoff , Eugene J 'Uncle Slim' Eugene J. "Uncle Slim" Skoff, age 94, of Willowbrook, formerly of Mayslake Village. Proud Corporal served his country in WW II U.S. Army Air Forces. Born March 18, 1925 in Clinton,IN to the late John and Angeline Skoff. Beloved brother of Frank; loving uncle of Raymond (Karen) Skoff and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Thursday June 20, 2019, 10 A.M. at Our Ladys Chapel at Mayslake Village 1801 35th St., Oak Brook. Visitation at the chapel from 9 A.M. till time of Mass. Interment Friday June 21, 2019 11 A.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
