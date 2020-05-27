Eugene J. Szydlo
Eugene J. Szydlo, age 82, beloved husband of Arlene nee Huberty. Loving father of Jeanne (Anthony) Foresta, Christopher (Lenore) Szydlo and Michael Szydlo. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Nicholas and Ryan. Dearest brother of Frances (late Steve) Arden, Stanley (Maura) Szydlo, Dolores (late Emmet) Garrity, Charlene (late Roger) Folkens, Richard (Donna) Szydlo, Marcella (late Edward) Rudny and the late Joan (late Leonard) Nieman. Funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
