Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Eugene Joseph Franz, 74, of Carol Stream. Beloved husband of Wanda Belletire-Franz; loving father of Darlene (Brian) Fredrickson, Kathi (Kurt) Schriener, Stephanie (Mike) Vertucci and Christopher Franz; cherished grandfather of Scott, Brad & Jason Fredrickson and Ellarose Vertucci; dear son of the late John and Helen Franz; brother of the late Theresa (Edward) Pudelek, Kenneth (Kathy) Franz and Daniel (Barbara) Franz. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
