Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Kantecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Kantecki


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene Kantecki Obituary
Eugene G. Kantecki, age 88, Mt. Prospect resident since 1956. Eugene was born on March 12, 1930, in Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Kantecki. Loving father of Matthew (Cheryl) Kantecki, Mark Kantecki, Kathy (James) Hoover, James (Cindy) Kantecki, Jeanne (Robert) Gotkowski. Cherished grandfather of Carly (Alex) Droste, Lauren (Garrett) Metzger, Alex Kantecki, Elizabeth (Alex) Navrotski, Steven Hoover, the late Teresa Hoover, Sierra Kantecki, Kevin Pawlowski, and Michael Pawlowski. Great grandfather of Max Droste, Chase Metzger, Ryan Metzger and Charlotte Navrotski. Dear brother of Dorothy Czyzewski and Helen Hoffman. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna Kantecki, and brothers Walter and Joseph Kantecki. Eugene was an avid Chicago sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. He served his country proudly in the Army during the Korean War. He most enjoyed being a family man. Visitation Thursday, February 14th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 12:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Interment private.For information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now