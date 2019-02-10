|
Eugene G. Kantecki, age 88, Mt. Prospect resident since 1956. Eugene was born on March 12, 1930, in Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Kantecki. Loving father of Matthew (Cheryl) Kantecki, Mark Kantecki, Kathy (James) Hoover, James (Cindy) Kantecki, Jeanne (Robert) Gotkowski. Cherished grandfather of Carly (Alex) Droste, Lauren (Garrett) Metzger, Alex Kantecki, Elizabeth (Alex) Navrotski, Steven Hoover, the late Teresa Hoover, Sierra Kantecki, Kevin Pawlowski, and Michael Pawlowski. Great grandfather of Max Droste, Chase Metzger, Ryan Metzger and Charlotte Navrotski. Dear brother of Dorothy Czyzewski and Helen Hoffman. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna Kantecki, and brothers Walter and Joseph Kantecki. Eugene was an avid Chicago sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. He served his country proudly in the Army during the Korean War. He most enjoyed being a family man. Visitation Thursday, February 14th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 12:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Interment private.For information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019