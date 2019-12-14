|
Eugene Korey, 90. Beloved husband and best friend for 69 1/2 years of Pearl, née Polisky; devoted father of Irving (Vickie) Korey, Rhonda (Richie) Fried, and Ilene Korey; proud grandfather of Lindsay (Lewis) Lefteroff, Brian (Katherine) Korey, Corey (Katie) Kravitz, Jared Goldstein, Jennie (Will) Dermott, Dan (Kai) Fried, and Andrea Fried; cherished great-grandfather of Shepherd, Jillian, Madeline, Evelyn, Eleanor, Brooke, and Brody; dear brother of Nowell (Lois) Korey; caring brother-in-law of Helen (late Sol) Zaitz; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Eugene's family wishes to extend a great deal of gratitude to caregivers Marifile Tocaldo and Augustus Juan. Eugene was a lover of life and his sweet smile will be deeply missed. Funeral service Monday, Dec. 16, 12 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org, Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org, or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019