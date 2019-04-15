Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Eugene L. "Bud" Bosco

Eugene L. "Bud" Bosco Obituary
Eugene L. "Bud" Bosco, age 86, US Army Veteran, beloved husband for 60 years to Nancy, nee DeWees. Loving father of David (Desiree) Bosco, Lynda Nelson, and Michael (Brenda) Bosco. Cherished papa of Alec, Eric, Zachary, Elizabeth, Sydney, and Mikey. Dear brother of Robert (Ellen) Bosco, Donna Mae (late Jack) Lawlor, Tony Bosco, and the late Anthony Bosco. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired from ComEd with 37 years of service. Longtime member of ComEd American Legion Post 118 and Oak Lawn Elks Lodge 2254. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Fairmount - Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to a would be appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
