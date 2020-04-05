|
Eugene L. "Gene" Magad, age 92, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Arlington Heights, Glenview, and Chicago; served honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict; beloved husband and best friend for 66 years of Janet, nee Sholl; loving father of Lisa (Scott Weiss) Magad and Tracy (Todd) Stillwell; adored Papa of Sami and Jenna Stillwell, Maddie and Logan Magad-Weiss; devoted son of the late Meyer and the late Leanor Magad; cherished brother of Beverly (late Russell) Baker and the late Melvin (late Anne) Magad; dear brother-in-law of David (Nancy) Sholl; treasured uncle and friend to many. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends the Wednesday graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, then go to LIVE STREAM on the menu bar. Contributions to the , would be appreciated. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020