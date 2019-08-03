|
Eugene "Gene" Lopez died peacefully at home on August 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on October 15, 1928 in Havana, Cuba. He received his medical degree from the University of Havana. Gene emigrated from Cuba to America in 1956 and settled in Chicago. He entered his internship in Family Practice at St. Ann's Hospital where he met his wife of 61 years, Josephine. They were married on May 24, 1958. Gene was in Family Practice for a year and then went on to complete a residency at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago to become a Board-Certified Pediatrician. Gene was one of the first physicians on staff at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village. During the 1970s, Gene was the chairman of Pediatrics at Alexian Brothers Hospital. Gene's dedication to the medical profession led him to seek his third Board Certification in Emergency Room Medicine. Gene had a lifelong passion for playing chess. He achieved the classification of Master Chess Player. Gene will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was kind to a fault and had a gentle demeanor that ingratiated him to all. He lived a life of goodness and service to others. No one was ever turned away from his practice, whether they could pay or not. Gene was a devoted family man to his loving wife, Jo Lopez, his seven children and their spouses: Eugene P. ("Gene") Lopez (Susie), John Lopez (Katie), Mary Loeber (Paul), Michael Lopez (Carla), Alicia Kalinich (Kyle), Nancy Swaney (Don), and Victoria Lopez. Gene has twelve grandchildren: Danny, Sara, and Jack Lopez; Johnny, Tommy, and Kelly Lopez; Christopher and Carrie Loeber; Jordan Lopez; and Alex, Tyler, and Lauryn Kalinich. Family, togetherness, and unity meant everything to him. Visitation Services will be held from 9:30-11 AM on Monday August 5, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 120 Ela Street Barrington, IL. A mass to celebrate Gene's life will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gene's honor to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 3, 2019