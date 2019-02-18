|
|
Eugene "Gene" M. Goodman, age 85, beloved husband of Rosalyn, nee Sherman, Cherished father of Marc (Priscilla) Goodman, Saree (Victor) Mendoza and Alan Goodman, loving grandfather of David (Megan) Goodman, Danny (Deondra) Goodman, Michael (fiance' Demitra) Mendoza, Sean Mendoza, Valerie Goodman and great-grandchildren Justice Joy and Jeremiah Daniel, dear brother of the late Harold (survived by Sylvia) Goodman. Graveside services Tuesday 12:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Rte 53, Arlington Heights. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019