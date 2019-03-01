|
Eugene M. Holzmeister, age 89, of LaGrange Park. Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. Holzmeister, nee Socha; fond father of Michael J. Holzmeister and Anne (Montgomery Grimes) Holzmeister; brother-in-law of Bernadette (the late Harry, Jr.) Fitzsimmons; uncle and great uncle of many; friend to many and will be missed by all. Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421. Memorials appreciated to: Sisters of Notre Dame, 13105 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122 or your favorite Veteran Charity. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019