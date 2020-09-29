Eugene Mangan, born in Cunnigar, Firies, County Kerry, Ireland May 18th, 1930 and resident of Niles, IL passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with family on September 27, 2020 after living a wonderful and faithful Catholic life. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Ann (Flanagan) Mangan for 60 years; cherished father to James "Jimmy" (Christin) Mangan and the late Maureen (Mark) Prellberg; Grandfather to Brendan and Sean Mangan, Jessica and Morgan Prellberg and many great grandchildren.
He was a devoted son to the late Denis and Julia Mangan, Cunnigar, Firies, County Kerry, cherished brother to Margaret (Peg) Mangan and his late sisters and brothers Mary (Gunther) Rudy, Johanna Mangan, John Mangan and Jimmy Mangan all from County Kerry. A loved uncle to our family in Canada, Arnold, Pauline, Tessa Rose and Laura Linda. Family and Friends will gather for a combined Funeral Mass for both Eugene and Mary on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Visitation id from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the chapel. Burial will follow at the All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For more information, visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
or call 847-685-1002.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, www.mercyhome.org
