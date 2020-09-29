1/
Eugene Mangan
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Mangan, born in Cunnigar, Firies, County Kerry, Ireland May 18th, 1930 and resident of Niles, IL passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with family on September 27, 2020 after living a wonderful and faithful Catholic life. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Ann (Flanagan) Mangan for 60 years; cherished father to James "Jimmy" (Christin) Mangan and the late Maureen (Mark) Prellberg; Grandfather to Brendan and Sean Mangan, Jessica and Morgan Prellberg and many great grandchildren.

He was a devoted son to the late Denis and Julia Mangan, Cunnigar, Firies, County Kerry, cherished brother to Margaret (Peg) Mangan and his late sisters and brothers Mary (Gunther) Rudy, Johanna Mangan, John Mangan and Jimmy Mangan all from County Kerry. A loved uncle to our family in Canada, Arnold, Pauline, Tessa Rose and Laura Linda. Family and Friends will gather for a combined Funeral Mass for both Eugene and Mary on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Visitation id from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the chapel. Burial will follow at the All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For more information, visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com or call 847-685-1002.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, www.mercyhome.org

Church Details


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved