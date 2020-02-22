|
Eugene Max Lerner, PhD, died peacefully at home with his family on Friday, February 21st at the age of 91. He was a Professor Emeritus of Finance at Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and the Executive Chairman of The Lerner Group at HighTower. Previously, he was a Director of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. He also served on the Board of Governors of the Chicago Stock Exchange, was President of his own investment advisory firm, Disciplined Investment Advisors, for over 20 years, and Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley. Before joining Kellogg in 1966, he served on the faculty of the graduate business school at New York University, CCNY and UCLA. He also served as a Senior Economist to the Banking and Currency Committee of the House of Representatives, was an Economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He received his BA and MA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin and his PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago with Dr. Milton Friedman.
He is survived by his children Susan Cohn (James Cohn), Laura Lerner, and Dean Lerner (Susan Lerner); his grandchildren Aaron Cohn, (Sarah Cohn), Lee Cohn, Anne Lerner and Sarah Lerner; and his great grandsons Samuel Cohn and Jonah Cohn. The service will be held at the Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie at 1PM on Sunday, February 23. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel, www.tbiskokie.org or Keshet, www.keshet.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
