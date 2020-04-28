|
|
Eugene "Gene" Mitchell Koziarz, 83, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on July 23, 1936 in Chicago, IL son of Caroline and Mitchell Koziarz, brother of Ronald Koziarz. Gene spent his career as a railroad engineer, upon his retirement he moved to Las Vegas. Gene loved to travel and he always had a smile and a joke for everyone that crossed his path. Gene was preceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Helen Koziarz, and his son, Michael Koziarz. He is survived by his children Kathy Ragusa, Gina Spalla, Karl Soldatov, Gene J Koziarz, and Marianne Vernocchi, and his grandson Jeremy Richards. Memorial service to be announced at a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2020