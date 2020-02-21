Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Eugene O'Sullivan

Eugene O'Sullivan Obituary
Eugene O'Sullivan, age 90, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of Bridget O'Sullivan, nee Hurley. Loving father of John, Kevin (Stella), Brian (Cathy), and Colleen (Michael) Healy. Cherished grandfather of 13. Fond uncle of many. Preceded in death by his parents John and Bridget O'Sullivan, and siblings Michael, Patrick, John, Brendan, Timothy, Mary, Bridie, Debby, Hannah, and Eileen.

Visitation Sunday, 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Visitation Monday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020
