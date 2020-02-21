|
|
Eugene O'Sullivan, age 90, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved husband of Bridget O'Sullivan, nee Hurley. Loving father of John, Kevin (Stella), Brian (Cathy), and Colleen (Michael) Healy. Cherished grandfather of 13. Fond uncle of many. Preceded in death by his parents John and Bridget O'Sullivan, and siblings Michael, Patrick, John, Brendan, Timothy, Mary, Bridie, Debby, Hannah, and Eileen.
Visitation Sunday, 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Visitation Monday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
Information call 847-255-7800 or
www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020