Eugene P. Yale

Eugene P. Yale Obituary
Beloved husband of the late Marcia (nee Gordon) and father of Meryl (Lee) Abramson, Carol Yale, and Amy (Jay) Tcath. Loving Poppy to Deena, the late Ariel, Gavrila, Gordon, William and Lily. Predeceased by parents Loretta and Joseph Yalowitz, and siblings Yvette (the late Clarence) Diamond and Shael (Marilyn) Young. Special friend to Ann Cohen, the Panerakeets and members of MidFEx. A master gardener, apple tree grafting enthusiast and world traveler, Gene was a consummate salesman, entrepreneur and joke teller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen or a . For memorial information, please contact Neptune Society at 847.963.0215.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
