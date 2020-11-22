1/1
Eugene Peter Szczesny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Peter Szczesny, 92, of Northbrook and formerly from Chicago, passed away November 15, 2020 at home. Eugene (Gene) was a honored U.S. Army veteran, and always displayed the American flag proudly. He was a home contractor along with his brothers, for over 50 years throughout the Chicagoland area. He loved watching the Cubs and Bears, even when they were losing. His biggest passion was traveling. He enjoyed traveling around the world, collecting artifacts, and meeting people. He touched countless people with his fascinating tales. He will be missed by many. He is the beloved son of the late Joseph and Theresa Szczesny; loving twin brother of Geraldine (late Tony) Pondel, late Sylvester (Charlotte) Szczesny; and late Joseph (Jenny) Szczesny. Cherished uncle of Janice (Robert) Hansen; Randy (Colette) Szczesny; Greg (Martha) Szczesny; Joyce (Don) D'Agostino; Tony (Denise) Pondel, and Tommy (Judy) Pondel. Devoted great uncle of Ingrid Hansen, Eric (Sarah) Hansen, Jared Szczesny; Britney and Matthew Szczesny; Ryan and Allison Johnson; Mathew, Nicklaus, Brendon, and Tyler Pondel. Great great uncle of Vivian, Luke, and Rosalie Hansen. Service and entombment will be private at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved