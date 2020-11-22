Eugene Peter Szczesny, 92, of Northbrook and formerly from Chicago, passed away November 15, 2020 at home. Eugene (Gene) was a honored U.S. Army veteran, and always displayed the American flag proudly. He was a home contractor along with his brothers, for over 50 years throughout the Chicagoland area. He loved watching the Cubs and Bears, even when they were losing. His biggest passion was traveling. He enjoyed traveling around the world, collecting artifacts, and meeting people. He touched countless people with his fascinating tales. He will be missed by many. He is the beloved son of the late Joseph and Theresa Szczesny; loving twin brother of Geraldine (late Tony) Pondel, late Sylvester (Charlotte) Szczesny; and late Joseph (Jenny) Szczesny. Cherished uncle of Janice (Robert) Hansen; Randy (Colette) Szczesny; Greg (Martha) Szczesny; Joyce (Don) D'Agostino; Tony (Denise) Pondel, and Tommy (Judy) Pondel. Devoted great uncle of Ingrid Hansen, Eric (Sarah) Hansen, Jared Szczesny; Britney and Matthew Szczesny; Ryan and Allison Johnson; Mathew, Nicklaus, Brendon, and Tyler Pondel. Great great uncle of Vivian, Luke, and Rosalie Hansen. Service and entombment will be private at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.