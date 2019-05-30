Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Dolezil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene R. Dolezil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene R. Dolezil Obituary
Eugene R. Dolezil Beloved husband of Sandra H.; loving father of the late Dorene; dearest grandfather of Courtney; dear brother of the late Dolores (John) Prokuski; also many fond nieces, nephews, and friends; special friend of Godzilla. Visitation Saturday 10 AM until 1:30 PM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W. Addison St. Funeral mass at St Francis Borgia Church to follow at 2 PM. Interment private. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now