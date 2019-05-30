|
Eugene R. Dolezil Beloved husband of Sandra H.; loving father of the late Dorene; dearest grandfather of Courtney; dear brother of the late Dolores (John) Prokuski; also many fond nieces, nephews, and friends; special friend of Godzilla. Visitation Saturday 10 AM until 1:30 PM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W. Addison St. Funeral mass at St Francis Borgia Church to follow at 2 PM. Interment private. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 30 to May 31, 2019