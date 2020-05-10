Eugene Raymond Ori, 69, of Vista, CA, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved son of the late Eleanor and Joseph Ori. Loving brother of Joseph (Susan) and Robert (Diane) Ori. Devoted uncle to Michael (Nicole) Ori, Elizabeth (Kurt) Wunderlich, Kristin (Kiel) Nowers, and Joseph (Jennifer) Ori. Proud great uncle to Gianna, Sadie, Harper, Arya, Joseph, Eleanor, Emmett, and Gemma. A private family burial was held at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. To sign guestbook please visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.