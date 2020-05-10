Eugene Raymond Ori
Eugene Raymond Ori, 69, of Vista, CA, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved son of the late Eleanor and Joseph Ori. Loving brother of Joseph (Susan) and Robert (Diane) Ori. Devoted uncle to Michael (Nicole) Ori, Elizabeth (Kurt) Wunderlich, Kristin (Kiel) Nowers, and Joseph (Jennifer) Ori. Proud great uncle to Gianna, Sadie, Harper, Arya, Joseph, Eleanor, Emmett, and Gemma. A private family burial was held at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. To sign guestbook please visit, www.ryan-parke.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
