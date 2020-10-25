Eugene Ring died naturally in his home at Club Santiago, Manzanillo, Mexico, on September 25, 2020. He was 96 years old and surrounded with love by his devoted daughter and neighbor Julie. His daughter Marian and her husband Dan, who shared his home for nearly 35 years, were also by his side.
He is survived by his children Julie, Peter (Denise), Marian (Dan), Dennis (Susan), Sarah, Martha (J.B.). His eldest son Michael passed too soon in 2011. From California to Vermont, he inspired many nieces, nephews, and their children to live their best lives.
His grandchildren Natasha (Jamieson), Deirdre (Nate), Amanda (Heather), Madalyn (Michael), Jamila, and Cody inherited his love of great conversation, affinity for reading and lifelong learning. His legacy of honesty and integrity grounds the moral compass of his whole family. His great grandchildren, Phoebe, Cora, Goldie and Breck will forever be guided by his deep respect for all human beings.
As a WWII veteran, he used the GI Bill to graduate Loyola Law School in Chicago. He started his career in 1949 as an FBI agent. "Clean Gene" went on to use his law skills to expand civil rights as a Chicago appointee to the Office of Economic Opportunity supporting the War on Poverty. He retired as an assistant Secretary of State in Illinois investigating securities fraud. It was a long and honorable career guided by his liberal values and respect for government and democracy.
An artist and peacemaker at heart, his late exploration of painting and his early drive to play music, fill our hearts and homes with love. Gene's devout Catholic faith, many generous acts of charity, and commitment to the Golden Rule (Matt7:12) were his chosen pathway to paradise. He graduated with honor to his heavenly reward of a joyful eternity; a promise fulfilled for living rightly.
He is preceded in death by the mother of his children Pat Ring, his parents Randall and Anna Marie Ring, his siblings Randall, Rosemary, and Sr. Elizabeth Ring and his son-in-law Buck.
Donations St. Anthony's of San Francisco www.stanthonysf.org
are greatly appreciated.