Services
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Stickney, IL
Eugene S. Frankiewicz


1931 - 2020
Eugene S. Frankiewicz Obituary
Eugene S. Frankiewicz, age 88, of Chicago, Illinois passed away in Phoenix, AZ on Thursday December 19, 2019. Eugene was born August 12, 1931 to Lillian and Joseph Frankiewicz. 'Geno' lived most of his later life in Las Vegas before moving to Phoenix in 2017.

Devoted brother of Joseph (Beatrice) Frankiewicz, the late Eleanor (the late John) Santoro, Alice (the late Robert) Gomolka and the late Rita Antczak.

Geno (Uncle Gene) never married, but always treated his nieces and nephews as his children. He was the beloved uncle of the late Patrice, Marci (Jan), Cindi (John), John (Jean), Lori, Mary Ann, Joan, Phillip (Dina), Karen, Michele (Wymond), Joel and Edward. Loving great uncle of many grand nieces and nephews.

Geno was a bright light in our lives, always smiling and the life of every party he attended. We will miss him dearly.

A visitation will be held on Monday January 6, 2020 at Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, IL from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Stickney, IL. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the FRANKIEWICZ family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
