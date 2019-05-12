|
|
Eugene "Lefty" Karlowicz age 94, at rest on May 8, 2019. WWII Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Leona T. (nee Sinkowski). Loving father of Glenn (Maureen), Gary (Michele), Mark (Val) and Kevin Karlowicz. Devoted grand father of Christopher (Kelly), Kevin (Denise), Amber, Meghan (Larry) Grom and Devon Vance. Great grand father of Madison, Evie and Alexis. Dear uncle of Sr. Leonette Klafetta and Pam Malone. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Tuesday, Beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and then proceed to St .Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019