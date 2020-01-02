|
Eugene "Gene" S. Phillips, age 70 passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on April 20, 1949 to Stanley E. Phillips and Stephanie Norris Phillips. Gene was a graduate of Southern Illinois University earning a bachelor's and master's in Logisitics. Gene worked in Logistics Management with various companies and retired with Tootsie Roll Industries in 2013. Gene was a devoted father and is survived by his two children, Stephanie and Tyler Phillips. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Julienne "Julie" Phillips and his parents, Stanley E. Phillips and Stephanie Norris Phillips. Gene's love, sense of humor, and excellent cooking will stay in our hearts forever and will truly be missed. Services are being conducted privately.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020