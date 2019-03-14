|
|
Eugene 'Gene' Shapiro, age 89, died Tuesday evening peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 68 years to Rita, nee Fenig, cherished father of Barbara Shapiro, Robert Shapiro (Elaine Fink), Ron Shapiro (Lorena Nehring) and Larry (Dorothy) Shapiro, loving grandfather of Jay, Gideon, Paul, Sarah, Ben, Jeff, Lilly, Scott and Jonah and great-grandchildren Naomi, AJ, Emile and Jake, dear brother of Ann (Steve) Levinson and the late Howard (Jackie) Shapiro, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, former owner of Chicago Engineers for Television (C.E.T.). Memorial service will be held Friday, 12 Noon at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe-with shiva to follow at the Synagogue. A private family burial will be held prior to the memorial service. Contributions in Gene's name to Mayerson Center for Safe and Health Children www.cincinnatichildrens.org would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019