Eugene "Gene" Springborn, age 85, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Shirley, nee Berumm; loving father of William "Bill" (Marianne) Springborn, Lori (the late Al) Barclay, Robert (Pamela) Springborn, and Timothy Vorhies; devoted grandfather of Sara and Daniel Springborn; great-grandfather of Jillian Savage; fond brother of the late Del (the late Mary) Springborn; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Interment is private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019