Eugene Stanley Kasprowicz, age 93, son of the late Stanley and Victoria (née Olszewski) Kasprowicz, beloved husband of Carol (née Kwasigroch), his devoted wife of 67 years, loving father of Jeanine (Stewart) Berlocher, Eugene (Chris), Mary (Dan Bujas), Lisa (Bart) Ryckbosch, Carolyn Zurkawicz, Barbara (Ted Lein), the late Victoria (Dan) Bujas, cherished Grandpa of 15, Great Grandpa of 12, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.



Gene was a graduate of S.S. Peter and Paul elementary and Kelly high schools, a longtime member of the S.S. Peter and Paul Baseball Club, former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. He worked many long hours and also enjoyed celebrating, including dancing the polka and breaking into song at every opportunity. He believed in the power of love.



Visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at S.S. Peter and Paul Church, 3745 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60609, at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Ct., Mt. Prospect, Il 60056 are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Czachor Funeral Home. Pre-registration is required for attendance, as space is limited. For funeral info or pre-registration, contact Bart Czachor at 773-547-3840.





