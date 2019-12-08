Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Eugene T. Becker Obituary
Eugene T. "Gene" Becker, age 88, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 60 years to the late Janet "Toots" Becker, nee Ruzich (2014). Loving father of Anita (Larry) Knipper and Gregory (Kimberly) Becker. Dear grandfather of Anthony (Nicole) Becker and Emily (Matthew) Heise and great-grandfather of three. Dear brother of the late Ronald (late Sandy) Becker. Fond brother-in-law of the late Robert (late Lois) Ruzich. Loving uncle of Lynn (Paul) Winkelman. Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 10:30 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Ridge Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
