Eugene T. Kelliher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene T. Kelliher, 94, of Spring Hill FL formerly of Chicago and Oak Lawn, IL passed away May 1, 2020. World War II U.S. Navy submarine veteran. Preceded in death by beloved wife Dien, sons Timothy and Robert, daughter Linda Rhodes, sisters Catherine, Eleanor and Florence and brother Raymond. Survived by brothers Robert and Neal along with daughters Margaret Hobbs and Susan Besenhofer, grandchildren, Michelle Ferrin, Kristina Kelliher, Megan Hamilton, Dean Hobbs, Elizabeth Besenhofer and James Besenhofer and great granddaughter Claire Ferrin. Please visit Merrit Funeral Home website at www.merrittfuneral.com for more information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies, Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you to cope. Remembering your loved one today and always.
Simone Taylor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved