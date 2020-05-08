Eugene T. Kelliher, 94, of Spring Hill FL formerly of Chicago and Oak Lawn, IL passed away May 1, 2020. World War II U.S. Navy submarine veteran. Preceded in death by beloved wife Dien, sons Timothy and Robert, daughter Linda Rhodes, sisters Catherine, Eleanor and Florence and brother Raymond. Survived by brothers Robert and Neal along with daughters Margaret Hobbs and Susan Besenhofer, grandchildren, Michelle Ferrin, Kristina Kelliher, Megan Hamilton, Dean Hobbs, Elizabeth Besenhofer and James Besenhofer and great granddaughter Claire Ferrin. Please visit Merrit Funeral Home website at www.merrittfuneral.com for more information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.