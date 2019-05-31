Home

Eugene T. "Gene" Stempora

Eugene T. "Gene" Stempora Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Stempora, 89, of Bourbonnais. Son of the late Jon & Angeline nee Landowski Stempora; devoted husband of Mary Ann nee Cochrane Stempora; loving father of Peter Stempora, Pamela Stempora-Molk (Jeffrey Molk), Cathleen (Bobby Don) Todd, Sheila Stempora, and Patricia (Randy) Martin; devoted grandfather of six; dear brother of Bernice Garbacz, George Stempoa, and Rev. Daniel Stempora. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley. Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Sign guestbook at www.clancygernon.com Info. 815.932.1214
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019
