|
|
Eugene Thomas Connors, Age 97. Army Veteran. Beloved Husband of the late Pearl, nee Drapinski, Loving Father of Cheryl ( Michael) Rulis, John Connors, and the late Eugene (late Eydie) Connors. Proud Grandfather of Carolyn Steele and Melissa ( Richard) Morrissey. Dear Great Grandfather of Mason, Livia and Elsie. Fond Brother of Ann ( Richard) Kopp and Margaret (late Richard) Buch. Eugene will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th st. just west of Harlem). Prayers 11 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home to St. Daniel the Prophet Church for an 11:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Eugene's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019