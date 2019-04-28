Eugene 'Scott' Thomson was born on February 8, 1956 and passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 from heart disease. One of four children, Scott was a spirited, handsome and athletic child. He was adored by his family, especially for his ability to add so much fun, love, and laughter to their lives. He attended grammar, middle and high school in Evanston before going to Culver Military Academy. He graduated from The University of Colorado and, throughout his life, spoke often of his happy days in Boulder. His professional life was spent at the Chicago Board of Trade and as a day trader. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was known to stay in close touch with those he loved, in particular his nieces and nephew, and he was happiest when he was in a position to help others. He loved his friends dearly and always enjoyed sharing good times with them. Everyone was happy to be in Scott's company as he was a vibrant presence, a gifted story teller and a wonderful soul. Throughout his adult life, it gave him great joy to support a number of wonderful organizations: The Evanston Wilmette Community Golf Course/Canal Shores, The Night Ministry, Misericordia, Chicago Hope Academy and Camp Trident, all of which had a connection to family or close friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Esther and Harry Yockey, Andrew and Sarah Thomson, and his parents, Andrew and Peggy Thomson, whom he worshipped and adored. He will be dearly missed by his siblings David, Mary (Peter Renner), Rob (Lucy Hodder) and his nieces and nephews: Andrew and Rebecca Thomson, Madeline, Maggie and Lindsey Renner. Memorial Services: Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Comforter, 222 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043.Interment: private. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary