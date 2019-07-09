|
Eugene V. Pellegrini of Westchester, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Pellegrini and current spouse of Lorraine Schaefer; loving father of Eugene A., Tina (Tony) Bustamante and Keith; proud grandfather of Noah, Justin and Aaron Bustamante and Jackson and Lilla Pellegrini-Chelkowski; brother of Lois Pacini; fond uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to . () appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019