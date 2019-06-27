Age 96 of Olympia Fields and long-time resident of Matteson, Illinois passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was predeceased by Lou, his loving wife of 70 years as well as a brother and sister. He is survived by his son, Bruce Vollrath and daughter-in-law, Carol, as well as two grandsons Jim (Laura) and Dan (Ashley) and three great grandchildren-Julia, Luke and Leo.



Gene was a veteran of World War II and retired from Clark Oil Refinery in Blue Island. He most recently was a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Richton Park and a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Matteson.



He will be remembered for his kindness, patience and gentle nature and his ability to fix pretty much anything. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.



Visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Richton Park from 9 – 11 with the funeral service immediately following on Monday, July 1st. Interment will be private. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary