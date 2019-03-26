Gene Stunard, MAI, passed in peace Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving husband of Joan since 1955. Loving brother of the late Irene and Arthur (Art). Beloved and devoted father of Laura (Jim) Kutill, the late Vicki (late James) Shepard and Walter (Shelley) Stunard. Grandfather to James and Chris Kutill, Sydney Shephard and Wesley, Ryan and Riley Stunard, and the late Jamie Shephard. Gene enjoyed sailing out of Monroe Harbor and was a loyal member of the Columbia and Chicago Yacht Clubs. He was a graduate of Marshall High School and the University of Illinois. A member of the ROTC at both schools, Gene served as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army in Korea, after college graduation. Beginning in 1968, Gene and Joan Stunard founded Appraisal Research Counselors, which grew into one of the most respected real estate valuation and consulting firms in Chicago. The company, now as Integra Realty Resources – Chicago, continues their legacy today. Respected early expert on condominium properties, Gene served as the President of the Chicago Chapter of the Appraisal Institute, Chapter and International President of the Lambda Alpha International land economics society, and is a member of the Chicago Association of Realtors hall of fame. Gene was an experienced educator for the Appraisal Institute and served on many committees in support of the industry. He always considered himself a teacher to the staff, but everyone knew he felt they all worked with him and not for him. Per Gene's wishes a private service will take place. Celebration of life reception at Columbia Yacht Club, April 1, 2019, 3:00 to 7:00. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to causes he felt strongly about, The Hundred Club of Chicago, for the support of the families of fallen police and firefighters, or the Jamie Shephard memorial fund for junior sailing at Columbia Yacht Club. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary