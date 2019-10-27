Home

Eugene William Gall


1928 - 2019
Eugene William Gall Obituary
Longtime resident of rural McHenry County, and formerly of South Lisle and Chicago, Eugene (Gene) Gall, 91, died October 19, 2019 of natural causes. Gene, youngest child of Steve and Margaret (Jakubec) Gall was born in Chicago on February 1, 1928. He attended Naperville H.S. was a WWII US Marine Corps vet a retiree with 26 years in the CPD, and long-time proprietor of Woodlot Naturist Retreat, Woodstock. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Joseph, Stephen (in infancy) Richard, and Frank; nephews Alan (Sue) Gall of Parker, CO, and Roy (Sandy) Gall of Naperville. He is survived by niece Terry (Don) Rolla of Savoy: great nieces and nephews, Chris, Mike, and Cynthia Gall of Parker, CO and Jennifer (Josh) Whitman of Wash.,D.C., and Steve (Jen) Gall of Chicago;  many cousins here and in Eastern Europe, and special friend Brandi and little Kitty of Woodstock. Gene will long be remembered and missed. As requested by Gene there are no services or memorials. Cremains will be interred at a later date in Lisle Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
