|
|
Eugenia Becharas, nee Andrews-Andriopoulos, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Christ and loving mother of the late Mary Becharas. Dear sister of Helen (the late Gus) Leontios, the late Des (the late Gus) Mantis and the late Louis Andrews. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends will meet Friday morning, April 19, 2019, at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60174 for Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019