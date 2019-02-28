|
Eugenia "Jean" Leontios; Cherished daughter of the late Andrew and Olive (nee Politakis) Leontios; Loving sister of Athena (the late Michael) Jameson, Christine Xerogianes, Betty Leontios, the late Francyne Diedrich and the late Mary Ellen Leontios; Beloved aunt of John Jameson who took such good care of her. And many other nieces and nephews; Fond cousin and friend to many and her dear caregiver for many years Fran Crowley. Jean graduated from Indiana University school of music and was an accomplished pianist. Jean retired from Cicero Schools after many years of teaching. Jean was the first women elected as President of the Parish Council of Assumption Church. Visitation Friday morning, March 1, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Ave. Chicago. Interment will follow to Elmwood cemetery. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019