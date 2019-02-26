Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Nichiporuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia Nichiporuk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugenia Nichiporuk Obituary
Eugenia Nichiporuk, age 89, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of Boris Nichiporuk. Loving mother of Nonna (Joseph) Franzwa and Lily (Paul) Soldmann. Cherished grandmother of Kristina (Ryan) Westlund, Katherine (Beau-Michael) Parenti, Cynthia (Mark) Moser, Diana (Tom) Moran, Michael (Amanda Mitchell) Soldmann. Devoted great grandmother of Caleb, Natalie, Anika, Ellie, Nora, Owen and Jackson. Fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 300 S Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now