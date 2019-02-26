|
Eugenia Nichiporuk, age 89, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of Boris Nichiporuk. Loving mother of Nonna (Joseph) Franzwa and Lily (Paul) Soldmann. Cherished grandmother of Kristina (Ryan) Westlund, Katherine (Beau-Michael) Parenti, Cynthia (Mark) Moser, Diana (Tom) Moran, Michael (Amanda Mitchell) Soldmann. Devoted great grandmother of Caleb, Natalie, Anika, Ellie, Nora, Owen and Jackson. Fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mt. Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 300 S Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019