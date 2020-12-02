1/1
Eugenia Pierropoulos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenia Pierropoulos, 80, passed away November 30, 2020. Survived by husband of 54 years, John; daughter, Antegone Pierropoulos-Langis; son in-law George Langis; granddaughter, Christina; siblings, Christos (Litsa) Panagiotakopoulos, Helen (James) Zarafontitis and Panagiota Saris; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service December 3, 2020 at 9:30AM at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Burial Arlington Cemetery. Visitation 8:30AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greek American Rehab Center, Wheeling, IL. Arrangements by Demeros Funeral and Cremation Services 847-302-7176 or www.demerosfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved