Eugenia Pierropoulos, 80, passed away November 30, 2020. Survived by husband of 54 years, John; daughter, Antegone Pierropoulos-Langis; son in-law George Langis; granddaughter, Christina; siblings, Christos (Litsa) Panagiotakopoulos, Helen (James) Zarafontitis and Panagiota Saris; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service December 3, 2020 at 9:30AM at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Burial Arlington Cemetery. Visitation 8:30AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greek American Rehab Center, Wheeling, IL. Arrangements by Demeros Funeral and Cremation Services 847-302-7176 or www.demerosfh.com