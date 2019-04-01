|
Eugenia Seifer, nee Georgoules, 8/17/1928 to 3/30/2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Seifer, her parents Stylianos and Eugenia Georgoules, and her brother Athanasius Georgoules. She is survived by her brother Thomas S. Georgoules, sister-in-law Vigdis Georgoules, nephew Steve T. Georgoules, and niece Dina M. Georgoules. Eugenia was a graduate of DePaul University, a founding board member of the Greeek American Rehab and Care Ceneter, a school teacher, a member of the The Daughters of Penelope being a past president of her chapter, and she was a member of the Greek Woman's University Club. Visitation Wednesday April 3rd from 4-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago. Friends and family will meet at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Avenue Chicago, IL 60644 for a funeral service at 10:30 AM Thursday April 4th. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019