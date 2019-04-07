|
|
Eugenie "Jean" Boisvert – (nee Boyle) beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Suzy), Jim (Robin Beth) and Diane; proud and cherished grandmother of Michelle, Genevieve (David) Barker, Danielle and Dominique; dear great grandmother of Savannah, Brittney, Kenedie, Audrey, David Chandler and Mary Louise; loving sister of Charles, Anna and the late Eileen. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. going to St. Viator Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019