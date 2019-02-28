|
Beloved husband of Laura (nee caccamo-Sarfino)Loving father of the late FrankieCherished Step father of Anthony (Maryann), Bianca, and ChristopherDevoted son of the late Francesco and Vita CerasiPaPa G of SophiaDear brother of Atillio (Luci), Carmen, Malvino and MariaProud uncle to many nices and nephewsMemorial Mass Saturday 3/2/2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Philip the Apostle Church Addison, Il. Interment PrivateArrangements entrusted to Severino Family Funeral Directors, for Info: www.severinofd.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019