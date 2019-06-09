|
Eulalia Maria Duda, nee Goralczyk, age 85, beloved wife of the late Dariusz; loving mother of Katherine Duda (Steven Bowen) and Beata Williams; cherished grandmother of Nathaniel Duda Bowen, Bradford J. Williams IV, Camille Williams, Luke Duda Bowen, Elliot Duda Bowen, and Emerson Duda Bowen; former mother-in-law of Bradford J. Williams III; she will be greatly missed by family and friends. She will be lying in state on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:45 am until time of Mass 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Woods Church 7033 N. Moselle Avenue Chicago, IL 60646. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019