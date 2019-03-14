Home

Eunice Daeschler Obituary
Daeschler, (Thomson) Eunice M., age 93 of Willowbrook, Ill, passed away on March 12, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Christian "Bud" and sister, Marie Dawes. Survived by children, Paul (Vicky), Jim (Laura) and Mary (Ralph) Hoversten; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Rita Wisneski and Marge Fallis. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 125th St., Savage, MN. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, MN. and also one hour prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .White Funeral HomeBurnsville Chapel12804 Nicollet Ave SBurnsville, MN 55337
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019
