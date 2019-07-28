|
Eunice E. Vonhoff, formerly of Montgomery, IL passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 at the age 90. She was born in Joliet, IL on February 4, 1929 to Clarence and Lela (nee Hancock) Gehrke. On June 17, 1951 Eunice was united in marriage to William Vonhoff Jr. in Aurora, IL. They were blessed with three children and enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Bill's death in 2001.
Eunice was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Her greatest joy was to spend time with family and friends. She took advantage of every opportunity to spend time with her children. Eunice always looked forward to traveling to Florida over the years to visit Keith and Carol. Although Eunice was considered an honorary cheese head due to the amount of time she spent in Wisconsin with Kari and John, she remained a lifelong Bears fan. Eunice was always up for an adventure. She especially enjoyed her girlfriend getaways and pool parties at her neighbor's home. She was a true sun goddess! At the first sign of warm weather in the spring, Eunice could be found sitting on her patio, soaking up the rays and reading a good book. She was also an accomplished seamstress. She had a successful alteration business in her home for many years and her only advertisement was by word of mouth. Eunice was also an avid bowler. She bowled on many women's leagues in the Aurora area for over fifty years and did not hang up her bowling shoes until her 88th year. Eunice loved to be busy and had an incredibly strong work ethic. At age 88 she retired from Wolsfelt's Bridal after 17 years of service.
Left to cherish her memory is her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Carol Vonhoff of Cape Coral, FL, daughter and son-in-law, Kari and John Cinto of Janesville, WI.; grandson Ryan Vonhoff of Cape Coral, FL and brother and sister-in-law Rich and Shirley Gehrke of Plainfield, IL. She is further survived by brother-in-laws Robert (Nancy) Vonhoff of Geneva, IL, Del Williams of Hinckley, IL and sister-in-law, Marilyn Gehrke of Carol Stream, IL. Eunice will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Eunice is preceded in death by her beloved husband William Vonhoff, Jr. son Kurt Vonhoff, brothers Howard Gehrke, Clarence LeRoy Gehrke, Donald Gehkre, Gerald Gehrke; sisters Lois Cobb, Helen Bohnstedt, Jean Chalk and Marian Williams.
A graveside memorial service is scheduled at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Aurora, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019