Dr. Eunice G. John passed away June 3rd, 2019 after a long hard-fought battle against adrenocortical carcinoma. Dr. John gave 42 years of loyal service as a physician, professor and researcher at UIC. Her accolades and accomplishments are too many to list. But it was her ground-breaking work in pediatric transplants and dialysis that stand out. Dr. John graduated in 1958 from Christian Medical College in Vellore, India. She continued forward obtaining her DGO in Pediatrics. She then left for the US to do her residency at Tulane University and Pediatric Nephrology Fellowship at Yeshiva University Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. Dr. John was revered for her dedication to her patients. And loved by many for her compassionate nature. She will always be remembered as a kind, generous, and humble woman who never said no to anyone who needed help. Eunice G. John, M.D. Loving aunt to Smitha and Suneeth (Katherine) Samuel. Beloved ajji to Gabriel Samuel. Dear sister of the late Iris P. Samuel. Adored daughter of the late Grace Alice and Nelson John. Survived by countless family, friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Eunice John's name to The . Funeral Service Saturday June 8th, 11 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Interment Bohemian National Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 8 PM. Info 773-736-3383 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019