Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Inc.
301 East Michigan Ave.
Saline, MI 48176
(734) 429-9760
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vladimir Orthodox Church
Dexter, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vladimir Orthodox Church
Dexter, MI
View Map
Eunice Marie Tkach

Eunice Marie Tkach Obituary
Eunice Marie Tkach, 98, of Saline, MI formerly of Elmhurst, Illinois passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with her family by her side. A Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. with the funeral service immediately following at St. Vladimir Orthodox Church in Dexter, MI. Private internment will be held at Wheaton Cemetery. To view a full obituary, to sign Eunice's guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
