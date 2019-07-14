|
|
Eunice Marie Tkach, 98, of Saline, MI formerly of Elmhurst, Illinois passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with her family by her side. A Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. with the funeral service immediately following at St. Vladimir Orthodox Church in Dexter, MI. Private internment will be held at Wheaton Cemetery. To view a full obituary, to sign Eunice's guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019