|
|
Eunice Rosenstein, nee Much, age 91, loving wife of the late Seymour "Cy" Rosenstein; beloved mother of Howie (Deena), Bruce (Marianne), and David (Cindy); adored grandma of Jamie (Darren) Feld, Wendi (Jonathan) Brand, Lindsey, Ryan (Elizabeth), Shayna (fiancée Chris Katzberg), and Brent Rosenstein; cherished great grandmother of Mira Feld, Hannah and Matthew Brand, Jackson and Nathan Rosenstein; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Service Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., at Temple Jeremiah, 937 N Happ Rd, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Waldheim Cemetery, Forest Park. Gate 36 off Des Plaines Road on East Side. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to JourneyCare, www.journeycare.org . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuenralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019