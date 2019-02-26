|
Eunice Sachs, aged 79, of Flossmoor, IL, passed away on February 25, 2019. She is survived by two daughters: Mindy (Roy) McLean and Lynda "L.J." (Blair) Nicholas; four grandchildren: Kendall, Austin "Ozzie", Avery, and Reese; and one sister: Suzanne Harris. She is preceded in death by parents Paul and Jean Weiss; sister Carole Adams; and loving companion Patrick Angelo. The visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, with a service at 3 p.m. Burial private. Shiva following service and also Thursday February 28, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019